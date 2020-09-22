ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning near Estacada grew slightly on Monday but fire crews continue to make good progress on containment.
The Riverside Fire has burned 138,020 acres and is 26 percent contained as of Tuesday morning. The fire grew nearly 150 acres between Monday and Tuesday morning.
The U.S. Forest Service said the fire grew a little bit on the east side. Rain in the forecast is expected to help slow the fire's spread.
Fire personnel from 27 states (AK, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, ID, KS, MI, MN, MS, MT, NM, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI, WV, and WY) are currently assigned to the Riverside Fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
In total, there are currently 689 fire personnel working on the wildfire.
The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters will continue to hold and patrol firelines along the west and north perimeters.
There were no updates to the evacuation levels on Tuesday morning. Current evacuation information can be found here.
