WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters on Monday extinguished a house fire that spread to nearby trees and brush in the Stafford area of West Linn.
Crews responded around 11:40 a.m., but no one was able to identify the exact address of the house at first. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says firefighters were able to see a thick column of smoke at the scene and searched the area to find the burning home.
Firefighters said the fire was at a home at the end of a narrow road beneath power lines on Shadow Wood Drive. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread to a shed and to trees and brush around the house, according to firefighters. The person who lived at the home was found nearby and had evacuated.
TVF&R says they were able to knock down the flames in about 30 minutes, but had to watch for hot spots four about two hours.
Firefighters say with the conditions we're seeing right now and in such a heavily wooded area, the fire could have easily spread out of control.
"Had the firefighters not gotten such a quick knockdown, we would be staring at a wildfire right now in the Northwest," Cassandra Ulven with TVF&R said. "So, it’s really difficult times, and we’re grateful that today the firefighters were able to work hard and work together to get the fire out, but we know that for the next month and a half we’ll have these more extreme conditions."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters say if you live in an area where you are surrounded by trees and woodland, take these steps:
- Clear a space 30 feet from your home, removing leaves, brush, and other things that easily catch fire.
- Make sure that your gutters, decks, and crawlspace and clear of debris.
- Mow and water your lawns regularly.
- De-limb tress at lease 10 feet from the ground and plant low-growing fire resistant plants.
