VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at an apartment complex in Vancouver Friday morning.
The Vancouver Fire Department said witnesses at the Monterey Apartments, located at 905 Southeast 136th Avenue, called 911 after seeing smoke and fire coming from a bottom floor apartment.
Five fire engines, two ladder trucks and two Battalion chiefs responded to the fire.
The first engine arrive within five minutes and found a two-story apartment building with smoke and fire showing out of a window.
The fire was knocked down and under control within five minutes after crews entered the apartment, according to officials.
There were no injuries reported.
The Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child who were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
