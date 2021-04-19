Fire reported at Highland Stillhouse Pub in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews responded to a bar and restaurant in Oregon City early Monday morning and found smoke coming from the building.
Clackamas Fire crews arrived at The Highland Stillhouse Pub, located at 201 South 2nd Street, just before 5 a.m.
At the scene, firefighters saw smoke emitting from the pub.
Crews went to work to locate and contain the fire, prompting closures of northbound Highway 99E and 2nd Street.
During the fire response, traffic on Hwy 99E was diverted onto South End Road.
Clackamas Fire said at 6 a.m. that the fire was under control. Crews cleared the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Oregon City Police said the roadways reopened at 6:40 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
