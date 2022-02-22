BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - As the cold weather creeps through our region, many in our community will seek out different ways to keep warm, and officials are warning community members to stay away from unconventional heating sources.
Carbon monoxide is also referred to as the "silent killer."
"It is odorless, it is tasteless, and you wouldn't notice until you start feeling dizzy and unwell,” said Public Information Officer for Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Stefan Myers.
Myers wants to warn and remind people about the dangers of using alternative heating sources when cold weather hits.
“When it comes to the things that can put off carbon monoxide, we're talking about those that are powered by kerosene, butane or propane, those are meant to be outdoors. They're supposed to be placed where there's lots of air and used even outside of the garage. There's a lot of intake units that can still move carbon monoxide through the home, which is very unsafe for you and your family,” said Myers.
Meyers saID heat sources that should not be used indoors consist of camping stoves, grills, gas stoves, generators, and outdoor propane heaters. Adding that wood or gas burning fireplaces have red flags too, and inspections are a must.
Using indoor space heaters is a good alternative, but only for a short period of time. Meyers said people still need to be mindful of how to properly plug them in to avoid danger.
“We want to make sure that those space heaters are certified, and most importantly that they are plugged in directly to an outlet and not going through an extension cord. We see situations like that a lot, where it's going through an extension cord or too close to flammable materials. That becomes problematic,” said Myers.
Meyers referenced a deadly situation that took place around this time last year, where the use of alternative heat sources left 4 people dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Clackamas County.
"We understand during these cold snaps, it's important to keep yourself and your family warm. You want to have a warm and comfortable home, but do it safely, do it responsibly,” said Myers.
Five warming shelters across Multnomah County will be open starting tonight at 8 p.m.
People seeking shelter can dial 2-1-1 for the information on shelter locations and if they need transportation to a shelter. All sites are accessible to people with disabilities. Pets are allowed at all locations:
- Salvation Army, 5325 N Williams Ave. Portland
- Mt. Scott Community Center, 5530 SE 72nd Ave., Portland
- East Portland Community Center, 740 SE 106th Ave., Portland
- Market Street, 120 SE Market St., Portland
- Sunrise Center, 18901 E Burnside St. Portland
TriMet will not turn away anyone traveling to and from warming sites between 6 p.m. tonight (Feb. 22) through noon tomorrow (Feb. 23) who is unable to pay fare. Please let the bus operator know you're going to or from a warming site.