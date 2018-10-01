Fire rips through SE Portland apartment, woman hospitalized

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters with Portland Fire and Rescue were sent racing to an apartment fire in southeast Portland Monday afternoon that sent a woman to the hospital.
Firefighters say they were called to the apartment complex off Southeast Raymond Court around 1:00 p.m. and immediately called for a second alarm to bring more firefighters.
They say it surprisingly didn’t take them that long to knock down the fire.
Firefighters say a woman and two kids were inside at the time of the fire. The woman was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in serious condition.
Dennis Vernieri says the apartment that burned was his. He told FOX 12 his wife was inside with two of their grandkids at the time. He says they lost everything.
Vernieri says he had gone to the grocery store and, when he got off the bus, he saw a bunch of fire trucks outside his home.
“I saw my neighbor running down and told me my wife is in the hospital and my apartment is totally gutted and I am just in shock right now,” Vernieri said.
Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
