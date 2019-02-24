TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters reported major damage after a fire ripped through a fast food business in Troutdale early Sunday morning.
Crews rushed to the Arby’s on Northwest Frontage Road around 4:30 a.m., according to Gresham Fire and Emergency Services.
At one point, more than 20 firefighters were on scene.
Investigators were on scene throughout the morning and haven’t said what sparked the blaze. No one was in the restaurant at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
