Fire season set to end in parts of Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Fire season officially will end for three more fire districts in Oregon on Tuesday.
This is for West Oregon, Western Lane and South Cascade districts. They cover Lane, Benton, Lincoln, Polk, and the southern part of Linn and Yamhill counties.
The season ended for the North Cascade and Northwest Oregon districts last Friday. The Oregon Department of Forestry says the recent rain and cooler temperatures prompted the declaration.
Officials say people should still be careful whenever burning anything because wildfires can still happen outside of fire season.