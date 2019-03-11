RHODODENDRON, OR (KPTV) - A fire started at a U.S. Forest Service summer home on Monday.
Firefighters were called to the 25000 block of E Henry Creek Road, Rhododendron around 12:22 p.m.
The fire was in a U.S. Forest Service summer home and the homeowner at the residence was with their dog and a cat when they discovered the fire.
The home owner and the pets were able to escape the fire and call 911, according to crews.
Fire crews reported that the house was a fully involved fire and the roof had collapsed.
Crews said no injuries were reported.
A fire investigator was called to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Hoodland Fire District was assisted by firefighters from Sandy Fire District, Clackamas County Fire District and the City of Gresham Fire Department.
