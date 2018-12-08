WELCHES, OR (KPTV) - A fire started at a property that was also the site of a shooting that took place on Sunday.
Hoodland Fire responded to the 25000 block of East Welches Road around 12:58 a.m. Saturday.
Crews said the fire began in the backyard spreading to the back of the house. They said it was contained mostly to the exterior.
The house was vacant, according to crews.
The cause of the fire is unknown at the time.
Officials said the property is the same house where a shooting happened on December 3.
The suspect of that shooting was arrested by deputies.
