(KPTV) - A fire broke out in the kitchen of a home near Hillsboro Friday afternoon.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters, with assistance from Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a fire in the 18700 block of Northwest Rock Creek Circle after 4:31 p.m.
The 911 caller stated there was a fire in the kitchen and it was growing quickly. Crews said the fire was upgraded to a first alarm.
Crews said they faced heavy smoke in the involved apartment unit. The first arriving engine was able to quickly locate and extinguish the fire. The house was clear of victims, however multiple cats were found dead.
The fire was deemed under control at 4:53 p.m.
Fire crews were also able to rescue multiple dogs from the two units that adjoined the fire unit.
Crews said three people have been displaced.
No other injuries were reported.
Investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental. The fire started in the kitchen on the stovetop with hot oil.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
