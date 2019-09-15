Fire tears through Gresham home, no injuries reported

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Flames tore through a home in Gresham early Sunday, leaving a family and roommates without a place to stay.
Luckily no one was hurt. Fire investigators believe it was likely an ember from a cigarette that started the fire behind the home.
And even though it only took about four minutes for the first fire engine to arrive, the home was already fully engulfed.
People who lived at the home on Southeast 175th Place described the panic of learning it caught fire. Homeowner Craig Wells told FOX 12 one of his roommates was awake and noticed the flames coming from just outside.
Security camera video from a next-door neighbor shows another neighbor running over to warn them of the fire, and then the scramble to get out.
That neighbor wasn’t sure if they were asleep and said he was ready to break down the door.
“I mean, I beat on the door hard enough that anybody was going to hear me, or I was going through the door, one of the two, and when they all came out they were still in their pajamas,” he said. “I could hear appliances exploding and windows blowing out, so I wanted to make sure my family was out of the way too, ‘cause we’re only 20 foot apart here.”
Video shows them trying to save what they can, and a car was backed out of the driveway.
“I’d say in under 10 minutes, the house went from nothing to gone,” the neighbor said.
With a fire department just a few blocks down the street, the first engine arrived within minutes of everyone leaving the home safely, including Well’s 6-year-old son, who lost everything too.
The homeowner told FOX 12 while he did have insurance, it unfortunately will not cover any of their personal possessions.
It doesn’t appear that anything is salvageable. He did express his thanks for a neighbor who gave everyone in the home shoes and warm clothes.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help them.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
