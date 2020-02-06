TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – Investigators believe a fire that destroyed a popular restaurant in Troutdale is suspicious in nature.
They say the fire at Shirley's Tippy Canoe in January is suspicious due to several unusual circumstances in the days and hours leading up to it.
“We cannot disclose or discuss these circumstances but want to let the public know that we will work diligently to determine the cause of this fire,” according to Corbett Fire District 14.
Crews were called out to Shirley's Tippy Canoe off the Historic Columbia River Highway on Jan. 17 just after 5 a.m. Multnomah County deputies were patrolling the area and saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story window.
Crews arrived to find flames coming from the second-story. An offensive attack began, but crews had to back out and attack from the outside because of the flames. No injuries were reported and no one was inside the building at the time.
The restaurant and its contents were a total loss, with the combined cost likely exceeding $1,000,000, according to investigators. The fire is still under investigation and the cause had not been officially determined.
“There is no indication that the public should take extra precautions at this time,” according to the fire district.
Anyone with specific knowledge of any concerning details is asked to contact Corbett Fire at 503-695-2272 or at info@corbettfire.com.
