Fire threatens homes and power infrastructure in Kelso

KELSO, WA (KPTV) – Fire crews in Kelso spent Wednesday afternoon fighting flames after a field caught fire in the area of Harris Street Road and Corduroy Road.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a field on fire just before 6 p.m. Initial 911 calls stated the fire was growing rapidly.
A C2FR Battalion Chief arrived within five minutes to find a mid-slope brush fire with 5 foot high flames threatening multiple structures and immediately asked for a 2nd alarm, which dispatched additional engines, tenders and brush units.
C2FR personnel then set-up for structure protection at occupied homes and extinguished power poles that had caught fire while other units began securing a fire line around the perimeter.
The fire was contained within 25 minutes and grew to a total of 1.5 acres. Bonneville Power has high voltage lines above the fire as well as local Cowlitz PUD overhead lines. No power outages occurred as a result of the fire.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue says with the current low humidity, sustained dry winds and tinder, mostly dormant and dead fuels in the area, it is imperative that all residents practice safe, legal burn practices year-round. Burn permits are available at C2FR Stations as well as www.swcleanair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.