TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – Just days after a playground in Troutdale reopened following a massive fire in 2016, it nearly burned again early Tuesday morning.
The City of Troutdale said a fire threatened Imagination Station but the Gresham Fire Department was able to contain it quickly before it did any major damage.
Investigators believe the fire started in the bark dust or leaf piles before it spread to some of the surface material and border.
For neighbors like Linda Anderson, who’s lived in a neighborhood right next to the playground, she’s glad it’s back open but weary of Tuesday’s small fire.
“It's the best one around,” Anderson said. “People just need to be more careful after what happened before we can't have that happen again for our children.”
Anderson took her four year old grandson and her nine year old nephew to the grand opening celebration.
Her neighbor Teresa Lukens also adores the playground and brought her grandchildren to Imagination Station frequently when they were younger.
“We value and treasure that park, it's amazing,” Lukens said. “When we moved here our grandkids were little and so we moved here because we loved the park.”
She said part of the appeal of moving to that area was Imagination Station was originally built by the neighborhood and it was a collaborative effort.
Now after it’s reopened Anderson and Lukens’ neighbors, the Hansens, are reveling in the new construction and hoping this was just careless and not intentional.
“We think the remodel is very fun and modern,” neighbor, Kersten Hansen said.
I like the spider climb,” Kaeden Hansen said.
“I hope it was an accident, it's a shame that people can be destructive like that,” Robert Hansen said.
The City of Troutdale said based on the initial investigation the fire appears to be careless and not intentional.
It’s working to add more cameras and lighting.
And the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is adding extra patrols in the area.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
