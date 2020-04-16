Fire wall helps firefighters in suspicious Dallas duplex fire

DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are calling a late night fire at a Dallas duplex suspicious.
Crews responded to the fire near Southeast Barberry Street and Southeast Osoberry Street at approximately 11:21 p.m. after multiple people called 911. They arrived to find the two-story new construction home completely engulfed in flames, according to Dallas Fire & EMS.
It took crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze while also providing protection to the adjoining unit and surrounding residences.
The affected duplex sustained major fire damage, but because of the fire wall between the two units, the adjoining unit sustained mostly smoke and water damage, according to fire officials.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the flames.
Dallas Fire & EMS was assisted at the scene by Polk County Fire District #1, SW Polk Fire District, Dallas Police and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with additional information about it is asked to contact Detective Jordan Houser at 503-831-3516.
