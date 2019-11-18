WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of shooting and killed a manager at his former workplace appeared in court Monday.
Camilo Santiago-Santiago, 25, of Woodburn, was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Santiago-Santiago confirmed his name and date of birth, but he didn’t speak otherwise during his video appearance in court.
Santiago-Santiago is accused of killing 36-year-old Carl Hellinger of Portland at Heritage Specialty Foods in Wilsonville.
Emergency crews responded to the business on Southwest Boberg Road at 8:20 a.m. Friday. A probable cause affidavit states Santiago-Santiago was caught by a surveillance camera entering through the main door, walking down the hallway and into an office, where investigators said he shot Hellinger several times.
Hellinger was pronounced dead, while law enforcement pursued Santiago-Santiago into Woodburn.
The chase ended on a dead-end street. Deputies said Santiago-Santiago refused to leave the car and yelled for law enforcement to shoot him.
SWAT teams responded to the scene and Santiago-Santiago was taken into custody. Investigators said he had a pistol in his waistband and two other firearms in his car.
Detectives said Santiago-Santiago had recently been fired from Heritage Specialty Foods.
Court documents state he was previously convicted in July 2018 on the felony charge of unlawful use of a firearm.
Santiago-Santiago is due back in court Nov. 25. He is being held in jail without bail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
