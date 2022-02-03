Firefighter critically injured while battling 3-alarm barn fire in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - A firefighter was critically injured while battling a large barn fire in St. Paul early Thursday morning.
The fire began just after 4 a.m. near Champoeg Creek Lane Northeast and McKay Road Northeast. Woodburn Fire District Chief Joe Budge said crews arrived on scene and an explosion was heard.
The fire was upgraded to a third alarm.
Chief Budge said one firefighter with the St. Paul Fire District was injured. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Officials have not said what caused the fire, but Oregon State Police told FOX 12 that arson detectives have responded to the scene.
Emergency crews are still on scene. Drivers in the area should expect delays.