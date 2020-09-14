SUBLIMITY, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12 has been sharing stories of compassion, bravery, and hope as wildfires tear through the state, and on Monday, spoke with a firefighter in Sublimity who kept working even after her house burned down.
Micole Heather says she has always wanted to be a volunteer firefighter and is also a member of the National Guard. She says last Monday night, she went home after work and her home lost power.
So, Heather decided to head down to the fire station, as she figured it would be a busy night. She says about 20 minutes after she got to the station, there were called out for their first fire, and says it has been non-stop ever since.
Heather says a few days later, she was driving up the road and knew her house was gone. She says she hopes some of her neighbors' homes can be saved, but says she still has the drive to keep going.
"Sometimes it's easier to keep going then stop and think about it," Heather said. "People have been dropping off food and all sorts of things and we're almost to the point where we're like, we can't take anymore we don't have any room! All the firefighters here have been doing a really good job and everywhere else as well."
Heather says they aren't getting called out to as many fires now, and that things have slowed down a bit.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
