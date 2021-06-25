WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – Crews fighting a wildfire that has been burning in part of the Warm Springs Reservation for nearly a week made great progress on Thursday, reaching the halfway mark in containment of the fire.
As of 9 p.m. Thursday, the S-503 Fire was 50% contained. Just 12 hours earlier, the fire was 30% contained, displaying tremendous success in the fight against the fire. Since it began last Friday, the fire has burned approximately 6,679 acres of timber and grasses on the reservation and privately owned in-holdings protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
According to fire officials, the plan as of Thursday for the continued firefighting efforts was the following:
“Firefighters are focusing on strengthening containment lines by mitigating hazard trees so crews can reach farther into the interior of the fire. Mop-up standards call for identifying smokes and hotspots within 100 feet of the fire line in areas of grass and 300 feet in timbered areas. Firefighters observed some increased activity in the interior of the perimeter as pockets of unburned fuels ignited. However, the surface fuels are too light to cause the fire to make a run into the canopy. Two hotshot crews, three engines, and miscellaneous overhead resources from the S-503 Fire responded to assist the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation with two new fire starts on the south end of the reservation. This will not affect the S-503 Fire operational objectives.”
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has lowered the evacuation level for all residences west of Kelly Springs Road/Back Walters Road to a Level 1 - Get Set. Additionally, any residence east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Road, including Walters Corners and the community of Pine Grove, is also at Level 1 - Get Set. A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the fire area.
(1) comment
This is great news, because this fire jumped to 7000 acres in no time at all, and with the temps going way high this weekend, to get it half contained so quickly is yeoman work. Great job firefighters! You guys and gals are heroes!
