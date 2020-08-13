WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Fire officials are taking extra precautions as they battle a growing wildfire near Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge, trying to keep themselves and the community safe amid COVID-19 concerns.
The Mosier Creek Fire overnight Wednesday grew to nearly 800 acres, forcing hundreds of people to leave their homes. Firefighters continued to fight flames into Thursday evening, with fire officials saying the fire was 75-percent lined, but only five percent contained.
The Oregon State Fire Marshals Office says crews are taking different precautions right now, saying crews know how to fight fires, but have never done it with COVID-19.
Fire officials have brought in health experts to help answer any health-related questions. They have two people assigned to monitor operations so COVID-19 doesn't come into fire camp. They also say that social distancing will be adhered to and face coverings will be worn.
Fire staff members are also working with the Wasco County Public Health Department.
"Wasco County does have an increase, a spike here in the county for COVID-related cases, and we don’t want to contribute to that, we are going to wear our face masks, keep our six feet of distance, and we are going to keep the fire camp and the firefighters away from the individuals in town as best we can," Rich Tyler with the fire marshal's office said.
The fire marshal's office says the incident commanders are taking a strong stance and will be following the state guidelines when it comes to coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
