PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters advised traffic delays and possible power outages while responding to a house fire in southeast Portland Thursday.
According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the resident wasn’t home when the one-and-a-half story house in the 5100 block of Southeast Rex Drive caught fire.
Investigators say the blaze caused significant damage to the home. They’re not sure what started the fire.
Firefighters at one point were pulled from interior operations due to concerns of basement floor failure, Portland Fire & Rescue says, though no injuries were reported.
5100 blk SE Rex: crews just now transitioning to investigation mode after fire has caused significant damage to 1.5 story home, firefighters were pulled from interior operations due to concern of basement floor failure, avoid area #alert @PBOTinfo pic.twitter.com/rJdBg8Vkd8— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) October 31, 2019
Portland General Electric and fire investigators were on scene into Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.