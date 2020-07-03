WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say they are already seeing calls related to fireworks.
Each year around the Fourth of July they say calls increase everything from brush fires to house fires sparked from fireworks not used properly.
With the Fourth of July on a Saturday, nice weather and people pent up and home, they anticipate things may be a bit busier.
They are asking people to take the following precautions:
- Make sure you are using legal fireworks
- Don’t light them off near anything that can catch on fire like bushes or close to your home.
- Always put used fireworks in a bucket of water and never any sort of container that could catch fire
They sound like simple things but every year firefighters are called out because these guidelines are not followed.
“If people don’t take care of the fireworks properly after they use them and throw in a paper bag and throw them in their garbage can, sometimes we will see fires related to the garbage catching on fire and then catches the side of the house on fire,” Ron Morgan of TVF&R said.
TVF&R has announced an outdoor burn ban for several areas, and it will likely stay in place until Fall.
They shared a map to show the areas where the burn ban is in effect, they include much of Washington County, plus Wilsonville, West Linn and Newberg.
The ban prohibits backyard or open burning agricultural burning and any other land clearing or slash burning.
Small backyard fire pits, outdoor grills and legal fireworks are still allowed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
