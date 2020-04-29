Firefighters applaud, show support for senior care facility in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Senior care facilities around the country have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, many with many reporting clusters of cases leading to multiple deaths.
Clark County firefighters on Wednesday visited one facility in Vancouver where the virus has had a big impact.
26 residents and staff members have been infected with the virus at Highgate Senior Living and seven people have died.
The Clark County Fire Department says it wanted to come out and show support for the facility during the difficult times. On Wednesday night, a long line of fire trucks drove through as residents, staff, and family members watched.
At one point, firefighters got out of their trucks to give a round of applause for the people working and living at the facility.
Clark County firefighters drove through Highgate Senior Living tonight to show support for the residents and staff at the long-term care facility. 26 people at the facility were infected with COVID-19 and 7 passed away. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ofiycaLWzu— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) April 30, 2020
People at the facility said they enjoyed the show of support.
“That was very touching, very touching,” Barb said. “It brought tears to my eyes.”
The facility says residents are isolated in their apartments and all staff members are screened prior to their shift and equipped with personal protective equipment. Still, the virus has managed to spread.
Highgate Senior Living says it has also partnered with the Clark County Health Department and DSHS to keep everyone at the facility safe.
Officials say if a team member does show any symptoms, they can not return to work until they’re cleared by the health department.
