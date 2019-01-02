AURORA, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze Wednesday night near the Aurora Airport.
The Aurora Fire Department said the fire burning at Anderson Hay and Grain was fully-involved.
Fire crews from several agencies responded, including Canby, Aurora and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Officials were not able to immediately determine a cause. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
