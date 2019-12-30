Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Beaverton Monday evening.
According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, at about 5:30 p.m., a car caught fire inside the garage of a home in the 16600 block of Southwest Timberland Drive. The garage is attached to a 3-story home, firefighters said.
Firefighters say the fire quickly grew and spread to at least the second floor of the home.
They called in a second alarm because they needed a lot of resources, and it was challenging fighting the fire on two floors. About 40 to 50 firefighters were on scene battling the flames.
Just before 6:15 p.m., crews reported the fire was under control.
Firefighters say one person was inside at the time and was able to get out safely.
She was checked out by firefighters but was not transported to the hospital. No one was injured.
Crews will remain on scene to do salvage work and make sure there aren’t any hot spots in the walls.
