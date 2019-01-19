HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that destroyed several businesses in a strip mall Saturday.
Clark County Fire said the blaze started shortly after 2 p.m. at a strip mall located at 10501 NE Highway 99, after an employee working in the Chic Boutique reported sparks and then flames coming from a ceiling light fixture.
#BREAKING - three-alarm fire at a strip mall off NE HWY 99 in Vancouver, Clark County Fire tells me three business are destroyed and a total of nine are impacted - most of the strip mall’s power is shut off right now... live report at 5 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/5jGlaHrI5L— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) January 20, 2019
Crews discovered the fire had reached the common attic and was spreading. It took 40 minutes to put out the fire.
Crews said three businesses are extensively damaged, and at least nine suffered some level of smoke and/or water damage.
No one was injured or killed, according to crews.
Clark County Fire was assisted by Vancouver Fire and Clark County Fire and Rescue.
