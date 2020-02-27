LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters battled a two-alarm industrial fire in Longview on Thursday evening.
At around 9 p.m., a fire was reported at HASA Corporation, at 3400 Industrial Way, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.
The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management said the fire involved hazardous chemicals.
Crews at the scene confirmed all employees were accounted for and the building was not occupied.
Residents within a two-mile radius of 3400 Industrial Way were asked to remain indoors, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.
Initially, the main concern by fire command was sodium hypochlorite (chlorine bleach), which has a respiratory concern when it becomes vaporized under fire conditions.
Investigators said the building had five 12,000-gallon storage tanks of 6% sodium hypochlorite inside and one 7,000-gallon tank of 12.5% sodium hypochlorite outside.
Cowlitz County DEM said at around 1:30 a.m., sodium hypochlorite was not detected by air monitors beyond 100 yards of the fire scene.
The shelter in place advisory was lifted just after 1:30 a.m.
Crews remained on scene of the active fire for hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the investigation may take several days, according to police and firefighters.
The Washington Department of Transportation says Industrial Way was closed in both directions from near Washington Way to Prudential Boulevard. Drivers were advised to use caution and expect delays.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.