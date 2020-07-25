SAUVIE ISLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multiple agencies working on a wildfire on Sauvie Island near Willow Bar on Saturday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
At 5:15 p.m. Portland Fire and Rescue said the fire is at 91 acres according to a tweet.
Sauvie Island Fire UpdateFire size is 91 acres and PF&R is providing mutual aid with these PF&R resources: 1 Battalion Chief (incident commander), 15 fire apparatus/brush units/water tenders, 2 fire boats. No injuries, cause under investigation.PLEASE ADHERE TO MULTCO BURN BAN! pic.twitter.com/1YsJpzOp92— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) July 26, 2020
Firefighters estimate the fire to be about five to 10 acres. The sheriff’s office said one structure was briefly threatened.
Firefighters estimate the size to be 5-10 acres. 1 structure was briefly threatened. Firefighters are making progress, building fire line. pic.twitter.com/1EKsXtjCBJ— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) July 25, 2020
Northwest Reeder Road is closed at Gillihan, except for those who live in the area.
No evacuations have been issued at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.
It's unclear what started the fire.
This is developing story and will be updated.
