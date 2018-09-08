FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A fire started at an auto shop in Forest Grove on Saturday.
Forest Grove Fire responded to an auto shop fire in the 1800 block of C Street around 12:30 p.m.
Crews said they arrived to find an auto repair shop fully engulfed with flames.
Due to unsafe conditions they attacked the fire from the outside and crews said the roof of the auto shop had collapsed.
Crews said on the scene, live power lines were burned and fell to the ground and there was a broken water line in front of the building creating a sinkhole that was three feet wide and about four or more feet deep making it difficult to get close to the front of the auto shop.
Crews said it took them approximately 45 minutes to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The building and its contents, including two cars being worked on, are considered a total loss, according to crews.
Officials said no one was injured.
