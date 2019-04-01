Firefighters battle blaze after driver hits propane tank in Clackamas Co.

Image provided by Clackamas Fire District #1.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire Monday afternoon at a Franz bakery building near Clackamas.

According to Clackamas Fire District #1, flames erupted after a driver in a truck hit a propane tank near Southeast Carpenter Drive and Capps Road.

At one point, firefighters called a second alarm to help battle the blaze. 

Firefighters asked residents to avoid the area while crews were on scene.

Fire officials confirm one or two other trucks were burned and the building was damaged.

No additional information was immediately available for release, including the condition of the driver.

