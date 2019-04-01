Firefighters battle blaze after driver hits propane tank in Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire Monday afternoon at a Franz bakery building near Clackamas.
According to Clackamas Fire District #1, flames erupted after a driver in a truck hit a propane tank near Southeast Carpenter Drive and Capps Road.
At one point, firefighters called a second alarm to help battle the blaze.
Firefighters asked residents to avoid the area while crews were on scene.
Fire officials confirm one or two other trucks were burned and the building was damaged.
A viewer just sent us this video of a fire on Carpenter Dr. in Clackamas. @clackamasfire confirms this is a Franz bakery building. They use it to bring product in and out. One of their trucks hit a propane tank. One or two other trucks were burned, and the building is damaged. pic.twitter.com/1VtIXolT4O— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) April 1, 2019
No additional information was immediately available for release, including the condition of the driver.
