Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned mill in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday night at an abandoned mill site in Sweet Home.
Firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Tamarack Street around 10:15 p.m. to find fire heavily involved. In total, 17 firefighters responded, including crews from the Sweet Home Fire District’s main station and the Foster and Crawfordsville stations.
Crews were on scene for about two hours. Investigators don’t know what sparked the blaze but confirmed it was caused by a human, based on available evidence.
The building was formerly the shipping and receiving facility for what was the Willamette/Weyerhauser Mill. It was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.
