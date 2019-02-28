LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters are investigating after a house under construction in La Center caught fire early Thursday morning.
Clark County Fire & Rescue rushed to the scene on West 13th Street at its intersection with Aspen Avenue just after 2:10 a.m. and found heavy fire throughout the one-story home.
Crews had flames under control by 2:30 a.m. and remained at the scene for four hours to make sure the scene was safe and to assist Clark County Fire Marshals, according to fire officials.
No one was hurt and firefighters haven’t determined what sparked the blaze.
La Center police assisted with scene control with firefighters were extinguishing the blaze.
