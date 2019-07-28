Firefighters battle fire at plastic recycling facility in St. Helens

ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are battling a fire at a plastic recycling facility in St. Helens.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue says the fire broke out Sunday afternoon at ORPET on Old Portland Road.
Several bins that hold plastic for recycling caught fire, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the air.
No injuries have been reported, but crews were concerned the fire could spread to the surrounding grassy areas.
As of 5:15 p.m., Columbia River Fire & Rescue reported that the fire is under control. The cause is under investigation.
Firefighters will remain on scene for at least three hours.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
