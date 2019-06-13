WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters spent hours battling a brush fire burning near a residential neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to the 21400 block of Southwest 115th Avenue between Tualatin and Sherwood just before 1:10 p.m. and found flames in a heavily wooded area nearby.
Additional firefighters were called to the scene due to challenging terrain and location, TVF&R says.
The initial fire spread across approximately three acres in thick brush, blackberries and trees, and included an area without fire hydrants. Firefighters shuttled water to the scene to supply smaller 4-wheel-drive vehicles, which were then used to access difficult areas, according to TVF&R.
While crews attacked the fire from several sides, an employee from a nearby business used a bulldozer to help create a fire break around the fire, TVF&R says. Firefighters worked for two hours to control the flames and spent hours more extinguishing hot spots.
During firefighting operations, the neighborhood nearby was patrolled to ensure embers were not spreading to homes. Firefighters also used a drone to monitor fire conditions and position crews.
A TVF&R fire investigator is working to determine where and how the fire started; the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation. The Lake Oswego Fire Department and the City of Tualatin’s police and public work departments were also on scene. No one was hurt.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.