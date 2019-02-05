NEAR SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – Fire officials say a floating structure caught fire Tuesday night in Scappoose on the Multnomah Channel and spread to two other floating structures.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and asked drivers to avoid Dike Road and Johnson Landing Road.
Crews, including three fire boats and engine crews, worked to contain the flames and confirmed no one was hurt.
We’re in Scappoose where a house boat on the Multnomah Channel caught fire. That fire spread to two other houseboats. Crews working to make sure it doesn’t spread any more. pic.twitter.com/UepOLZQ5gO— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) February 6, 2019
Two of the structures collapsed during the fire. One was a permanent home, a second was a vacation home and the third was vacant, according to the Scappoose Fire District.
Columbia River Fire and Rescue, the Portland Fire Bureau, and Clark County Fire & Rescue were also on scene Tuesday night.
