Firefighters battle to 3-alarm fire at Blue Heron Paper Mill in Oregon City; 1 person arrested

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV)- A three-alarm fire at the old Blue Heron Paper Mill in Oregon City sent a dark column of smoke into the sky on Saturday afternoon.
Oregon City Police officers responded to a report of suspicious activity just before 2:00 p.m. When they arrived they saw a person inside the building and then they saw the building was on fire.
The person was arrested and now are being questioned about the fire, according OCP.
Around 3:00 p.m. Clackamas Fire firefighters were reportedly operating in a defense mode outside the building due to the heavy smoke, according to a tweet by Clackamas Fire. Aerial ladders and additional fire hydrants are being used in the battle.
Highway 99E and the train tracks are closed until further notice.
Residents are being asked to avoid Main Street in Oregon City while fire crews work.
As of 6:00 p.m. crews on scene are overhauling the fire and making sure all hot spots are put out, according to Clackamas Fire.
Firefighters are setting up for defensive firefighting at the Blue Heron Paper Mill. Aerial ladders and additional fire hydrants are being used to apply large amounts of water. Please avoid Main Street in Oregon City to allow firefighters access. pic.twitter.com/eyVOWA6Kvt— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) December 5, 2020
No injuries have been reported and it's unclear how the fire started.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
