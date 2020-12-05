Three-alarm fire at old Blue Heron Paper Mill in Oregon City

Cheryl Myron

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Firefighters are responding to a three alarm fire at the old Blue Heron Paper Mill in Oregon City.

Around 3:00 p.m. firefighters were reportedly operating in a defense mode outside the building due to the heavy smoke, according to a tweet by Clackamas Fire. Aerial ladders and additional fire hydrants are being used in the battle.

Highway 99E and the train tracks are closed until further notice. 

Residents are being asked to avoid Main Street in Oregon City while fire crews work.

It's unclear on how the fire started. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.