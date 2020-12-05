CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Firefighters are responding to a three alarm fire at the old Blue Heron Paper Mill in Oregon City.
Around 3:00 p.m. firefighters were reportedly operating in a defense mode outside the building due to the heavy smoke, according to a tweet by Clackamas Fire. Aerial ladders and additional fire hydrants are being used in the battle.
Highway 99E and the train tracks are closed until further notice.
Residents are being asked to avoid Main Street in Oregon City while fire crews work.
Firefighters are setting up for defensive firefighting at the Blue Heron Paper Mill. Aerial ladders and additional fire hydrants are being used to apply large amounts of water. Please avoid Main Street in Oregon City to allow firefighters access. pic.twitter.com/eyVOWA6Kvt— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) December 5, 2020
It's unclear on how the fire started.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
