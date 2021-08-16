WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were able to knock down two unrelated fires in Washington County. One late Sunday night and the other broke out early Monday morning.
The first fire started just after 11:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Northwest Melody Lane in unincorporated Washington County. Callers to 911 reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the back of a two-story home. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 45 minutes.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The fire generated extensive damage and the cause is still under investigation.
Update: Firefighters worked quickly to bring two unrelated fires under control last night that damaged one home in unincorporated Washington County and two apartment units in Beaverton. View the full story here: https://t.co/cZuknbTwJm. pic.twitter.com/RBUmmxQIsb— TVF&R (@TVFR) August 17, 2021
The second fire started just after 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Southwest 185th Avenue in Beaverton. Firefighters arrived within five minutes to find active flames coming from the exterior deck of a first story apartment unit.
Those flames spread to the attic space of the unit and into a separate second story apartment within the same building, but crews gained control of the fire in just under 25 minutes.
Two apartment units received substantial damaged during the fire and have been deemed uninhabitable. Five people were displaced from three units of the apartment complex.
A TVF&R fire investigator has determined the cause of the fire on SW 185th Avenue in Beaverton was most likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.
