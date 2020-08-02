Firefighters battling 70-acre fire southeast of Hood River, no structures threatened

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters on Sunday are battling a fire near Hood River that has burned about 70 acres.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire was first reported at about 11 p.m. Saturday and is burning about eight miles southeast of Hood River, on private timberland along Fir Mountain Road in Hood River County.
The fire is burning in slash piles from recent logging, as well as adjacent standing timber and smaller replanted trees, according to ODF.
No structures are threatened at this time, but roads in the area may be impacted by firefighting activities.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ODF says weather on Sunday is expected to bring strong winds and warm temperatures, which will continue to challenge firefighters.
Firefighters were able to complete a dozer line around parts of the fire overnight, but the wind has pushed fire outside the line in some areas.
On Sunday, more dozers and equipment will work to build a fire line, pull apart areas of intense heat and remove fuels from the fire’s edge. Water tenders will be used to distribute water and cool hot sports.
ODF says contracted hand crews are on scene, and more are expected to arrive later.
A Type 2 helicopter with a bucket is dropping water on the fire, and additional air resources are on order.
Firefighters from Parkdale Fire, Mosier Fire, Hood River Fire, Wy’East Fire, the Mount Hood National Forest and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area are assisting ODF.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
