Firefighters: Brush fire in Banks caused by out-of-control burn pile

BANKS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters say a burn pile appears to be the cause of a brush fire that burned across approximately two acres in Banks Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded to the fire on Pihl Road in the area of Cason Road and Levi Right Road around 3 p.m. and asked neighboring agencies to help them fight the flames.
Fire officials believe the burn pile got out of control. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was completely contained.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, according to fire officials.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.