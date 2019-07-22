GASTON, OR (KPTV) – A two-alarm fire destroyed a house in Gaston Monday afternoon, according to the Gaston Fire District.
The hot weather made fighting the fire at the house on Cherry Grove Drive in rural Washington County difficult, according to fire officials.
At one point, firefighters say a power line came down and started a small brush fire; crews were able to contain those flames before they reached the neighbor’s property, according to the fire district.
Crews were on scene for at least a couple of hours and called for extra help due to the heat.
“The temperature today, combined with the heat coming off of that fire and knowing that we’re going to be here for at least a couple hours, we’re gonna be putting our people into heat exhaustion,” Patrick Wineman with Gaston & Forest Grove Fire said. “So, we take turns so we can continue rotating people into rehab, give them a break, and getting fresh bodies to help fight the fire, and then switching them later in the fire.”
It’s not clear if anyone lives at the home, but crews said there is no sign that anyone was hurt. Investigators say they would like to speak with two kids seen running from the house after the fire started. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.