GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters pulled a patient out of an apartment after a clothes pile caught fire Thursday evening in Gresham.
According to the Gresham Fire Department, crews responded to the 180 block of Southwest Eastman Parkway after a caller said there had been a fire in their apartment that they weren’t sure was out.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming out the front door of the apartment. They found a pile of clothes on fire inside the door with a person in distress lying next to it.
Firefighters had to carry the person out of the building, and the person was then transported to a hospital.
One other person was inside the apartment, and that person did not need medical assistance, according to officials.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.