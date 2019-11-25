Firefighters, Coast Guard aircrew rescue woman with broken ankle from jetty in Newport

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters and a Coast Guard aircrew worked together Monday to rescue an injured woman off Yaquina Bay’s North Jetty.
The aircrew from Coast Guard Sector North Bend hoisted the 43-year-old woman to safety and transported her to Samaritan Hospital in Newport after she broke her ankle.
Newport firefighters responded first and provided stabilizing care for the woman before requesting help from the Coast Guard, according to authorities.
The aircrew was dispatched to the scene around 2 p.m.
The Coast Guard says this is a reminder for people beware dangers that lurk near the ocean, including jetties.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
