VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of a store at Vancouver strip mall after the building caught fire early Sunday morning.
Crews responded to reports of smoke and the activation of a fire alarm system in the 5900 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard around 5:10 a.m., the Vancouver Fire Department says.
The arriving fire engine found smoke coming from Novedades Lizy, a small retail clothing store, a requested a second alarm for additional resources, according to fire officials.
Crews entered the building and found heavy smoke and fire in the attic; a ladder truck made access to the roof, where firefighters cut a hole to allow hot gases and smoke to rise out of the building, which increased visibility for crews stopped further smoke and fire damage, the fire department says.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in under 30 minutes.
In total, six fire engines, two ladder trucks and two battalion chiefs responded.
No one was inside the store at the time of the fire and no one was hurt. Fire officials have not estimated total damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office.
