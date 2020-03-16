CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A non-functioning hydrant gave firefighters an added challenge while battling a house fire in Clark County early Monday morning.
At around 2 a.m., Vancouver Fire crews were called out to a house fire in the 6600 block of Northeast 137th Street. In total, eight Vancouver Fire units and two units from Clark County responded to the scene.
Officials said firefighters dealt with water issues due to the location and an inoperable hydrant.
The single occupant of the home was able to get out safely. The homeowner is being assisted by the Red Cross.
The Clark County Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
