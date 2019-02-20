PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire Wednesday at a high-rise apartment building in downtown Portland.
Portland Fire & Rescue says crews contained the blaze to a single unit on the tenth floor of the apartment building in the 300 block of Southwest Oak Street.
Occupants were evacuated from the upper floors of the building and residents on the lower floors were told to shelter in place, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
After dousing the flames, crews evacuated smoke from the building.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a cooking fire. No injuries were reported.
