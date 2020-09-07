NEAR SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at a Christmas tree farm near Sherwood on Monday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The fire grew to about an acre in size, with firefighters able to bring the fire under control Monday evening and preserve a barn on the property, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The fire in the 26500 block of McConnell Road was started by a tree branch and a power line touching each other, with flames burning through a mix of grass and trees, investigators said.
Firefighters remained on scene into Monday night to mop up hot spots. Traffic was temporarily blocked at Southwest Ladd Hill, firefighters said.
