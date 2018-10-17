NEAR FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Forest Grove firefighters stopped an out of control burn pile at a vineyard Wednesday afternoon near the Gales Creek community.
At least 25 firefighters rushed to the scene just before 1 p.m. in the 52000 block of Northwest Old Wilson Road and contained the blaze to about an acre.
Grapes grown on the land are used by The Purple Cow Winery, according to fire officials. The winery’s tasting room is in Newburg.
No injuries were reported.
Banks Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and officials with the Oregon Department of Forestry were also on scene.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue says crews also responded to a fire at a property in the nearby Cherry Grove community.
The property owner was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation trying to extinguish the flames, firefighters say. The fire was contained to two acres.
The fire in Cherry Grove was handled by Gaston Fire District with assistance from Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Cornelius Fire Department, Yamhill Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
