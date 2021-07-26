KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters assigned to the Bootleg Fire continued to gain control of the massive wildfire over the weekend, increasing containment to 53 percent.
As of Monday morning, the Bootleg Fire has burned about 409,611 acres in Klamath and Lake counties. The fire grew about 681 acres from Sunday to Monday morning. The cause of the wildfire, which has been actively burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest since July 6, has been determined to be lightning.
Officials said patrol and mop-up will continue on the south and west edge of the fire, while other crews construct direct lines to the north, northeast and east. The fire is expected to continue moving east/northeast. Officials also said crews will be conducting firing operations to reduce fuels. In total, 2,257 personnel are currently assigned to the Bootleg Fire.
The forecast calls for the slight possibility of isolated dry lightning on Monday, along with cooler temperatures and higher humidity. Moisture will increase Monday night and Tuesday, with measurable precipitation likely, according to officials. Winds will be primarily out of the west, with light gusts mostly below 15 miles per hour.
Evacuation notices for Klamath and Lake counties remain in place. An evacuation map for the Bootleg Fire can be found here. Sign up for Lake County emergency alerts here and sign up for Klamath County emergency alerts here. Two Red Cross evacuation shelters are operating at all hours for those displaced by the fire. They are at the following locations: Thrive Church at 235 South Laguna Street in Klamath Falls and Daly Middle School at 906 South 3rd Street in Lakeview.
